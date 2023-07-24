0F29 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj (0F29) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj to post earnings of €0.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €208.75 million. Last quarter, Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.03 on estimates of €0.02. The stock fell by -1.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0F29 stock has fallen by -3.45%.

About Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj provides waste management and recycling operations, cleaning and repair services, construction, and other environment-related activities. It works to reduce waste, extend useful lives of properties, recover materials, and reduce energy consumption. The company manages different forms of waste, including electrical equipment and paper. The waste is transformed into raw materials and fuel for power plants. Lassila & Tikanoja has four primary business divisions: environmental services, industrial services, facility services, and renewable energy sources. Cleaning staff become familiar with customers’ premises and perform environmentally friendly cleaning methods. In addition, the company provides maintenance and installation for technical equipment and machinery.

