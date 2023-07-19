0EG8 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Finnair Oyj (0EG8) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Finnair Oyj to post earnings of €0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €759.63 million. Last quarter, Finnair Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -€0.01 on estimates of -€0.03. The stock rose by 4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0EG8 stock has risen by 36.50%.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj is a Finland-based airline company which provides air transport operations and supporting services. It is engaged in delivering services for scheduled passenger and charter traffic as well as cargo sales, customer service and service concepts, flight operations and activities connected with the procurement and financing of aircraft. The company also provides travel services which consist of travel agency operations as well as tour operations and travel sector software business operations. Its travel services provide various travelling packages to customers through its travel operators and travel agencies. It manages its business in two segments namely Airline Business and Travel Services. The company’s majority of the revenue comes from passenger ticket sales and belly cargo.

