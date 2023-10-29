0EDL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Etteplan OY (0EDL) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Etteplan OY to post earnings of €0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €82 million. Last quarter, Etteplan OY missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.15 on estimates of €0.26.

Year-to-date, 0EDL stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Etteplan OY

Etteplan Oyj is engaged in providing engineering services. The company’s operating segment includes Engineering Solutions; Software and Embedded Solutions and Technical Documentation Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Engineering Solutions segment. The company serves Aerospace and Defense; Automotive; Consumer Products; Energy and Power Transmission; Forest, Pulp and Paper; Industrial Machinery and Components; Lifting and Hoisting; Medical Technology; Metal; Mining and Materials Handling; Offshore and Marine and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Finland and also has a presence in Sweden; China and Central Europe.

