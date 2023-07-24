0EBQ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Enagas SA (0EBQ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Enagas SA to post earnings of €0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €231.83 million. Last quarter, Enagas SA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.21 on estimates of €0.25. The stock fell by -1.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0EBQ stock has risen by 7.57%.

Is Enagas SA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0EBQ stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €18.43, implying upside potential of 12.72% from current levels.

0EBQ shares have gained about 1.43% in the past six months.

About Enagas SA

Enagas SA is a Spanish utility company involved primarily in the transport, storage, and regasification of natural gas. Enagas segments its operations into Infrastructure activity, Technical system management, and Deregulated activities businesses. The company derives almost all of its revenue from one of its subsidiaries, Enagas Transporte SAU, within its Infrastructure activity division. This unit receives service revenue from transporting and distributing natural gas through its own network of pipelines, the operation of regasification facilities that transform natural gas from a liquid to a gas state, and the maintenance of its natural gas storage facilities. The vast majority of Enagas’ activities and revenue are derived from Europe.

