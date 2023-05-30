0DJV Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Altri SGPS (0DJV) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Altri SGPS to post earnings of EUR0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR221.75 million. Last quarter, Altri SGPS missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.17 on estimates of EUR0.22. The stock rose by 0.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0DJV stock has risen by 3.74%.

About Altri SGPS

Altri SGPS SA manages forests and produces and sells pulp. The company owns and manages eucalyptus forests throughout Portugal and harvests timber. The timber is transported to the firm’s mills, where it produces pulp for sale to paper manufacturers. Around half of the company’s pulp is sold to tissue paper producers, while other main end products include writing and printing paper, and soluble paste, which is used in the production of textiles. Altri also generates and sells electricity from biomass. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

