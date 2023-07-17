0DJN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Alma Media (0DJN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Alma Media to post earnings of €0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €78.23 million. Last quarter, Alma Media missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.15 on estimates of €0.16. The stock fell by -0.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0DJN stock has risen by 0.88%.

About Alma Media

Alma Media Oyj is a media and service company focusing on digital services and publishing. In addition to news content, the Group’s products provide useful information related to lifestyle, career and business development. The services of Alma Media have expanded from Finland to the Nordic countries, the Baltic States and Central Europe. The business segments include Alma Markets, Alma Consumer and Alma Talent. The group’s business is mainly divided into two geographical areas, Finland from where it earns the majority of its revenue and the rest of Europe.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.