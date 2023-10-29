0BFA Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

BASF SE (UK) (0BFA) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BASF SE (UK) to post earnings of €0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €17.63 billion. Last quarter, BASF SE (UK) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.56 on estimates of €0.82. The stock rose by 3.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0BFA stock has fallen by -6.61%.

Is BASF SE (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0BFA stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of €46.79, implying upside potential of 12.36% from current levels.

0BFA shares have lost about -11.11% in the past six months.

About BASF SE (UK)

Based in Germany, BASF is the world’s largest chemical company, with products spanning the full spectrum of commodities to specialities. In addition, the company is a strong player in agricultural crop protection. Given its sheer size, BASF has a top-three market position in 70% of its businesses. Around half of sales are generated in Europe, while North America and Asia each account for about 20% of sales.

