0B2 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

BAWAG Group (0B2) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BAWAG Group to post earnings of €2.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €387.28 million. Last quarter, BAWAG Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €1.69 on estimates of €1.67. The stock fell by -3.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0B2 stock has fallen by -8.26%.

Is BAWAG Group Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0B2 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €74.25, implying upside potential of 77.89% from current levels.

0B2 shares have lost about -14.47% in the past six months.

About BAWAG Group

Bawag Group AG provides banking and financial products and services. The company serves retail, small business and corporate customers offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society and insurance products and services through various online and offline channels. The operating business segments are BAWAG P.S.K. Retail, easygroup, Sudwestbank, DACH Corporates & Public Sector, International Business, and Treasury Services & Markets. As an Austrian bank, it generates approx 69% of its core revenues in Austria. International Business is focused on Western Europe and North America.

