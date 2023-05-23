0A5O Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Allegro.Eu Sa (0A5O) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Allegro.Eu Sa to post earnings of PLN0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at PLN2.3 billion. Last quarter, Allegro.Eu Sa missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -PLN1.35 on estimates of -PLN1.16.

Year-to-date, 0A5O stock has risen by 31.13%.

About Allegro.Eu Sa

Allegro.EU SA is the go-to commerce platform for Polish consumers. The company operates the online marketplace in Poland, Allegro.pl, and the price comparison platform in Poland, Ceneo.pl. It targets the retail market in Poland. It generates revenue primarily through facilitating transactions between buyers and merchants and charging merchants commissions and other fees.

