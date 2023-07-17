0A0J Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

AAK AB (0A0J) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AAK AB to post earnings of SEK2.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK12.05 billion. Last quarter, AAK AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.55 on estimates of SEK2.41. The stock fell by -2.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0A0J stock has risen by 12.25%.

Is AAK AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0A0J stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of SEK202.67, implying upside potential of 2.49% from current levels.

0A0J shares have gained about 8.80% in the past six months.

About AAK AB

AAK AB is a Swedish refined vegetable oils producer with sales operations around the world. The company has three business segments: Food ingredients, Chocolate and confectionery fats, and Technical products and feed. The chocolate and confectionery fats division also includes a cosmetic unit. Its product portfolio contains rapeseed and rapeseed oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, olive oil, soya bean oil, sunflower oil, shea kernels, corn oil, and coconut oil. The Nordics and Western Europe are the main market, while other regions (USA, CEE, CIS, Asia, Latin America) generate more than half of the firm’s revenue.

