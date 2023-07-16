0A0F Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Citycon Oyj (0A0F) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Citycon Oyj to post earnings of €0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €74 million. Last quarter, Citycon Oyj missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.11 on estimates of €0.15. The stock fell by -1.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0A0F stock has fallen by -4.50%.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj owns, develops, and manages shopping centers and other retail properties in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark. The company primarily generates revenue by collecting rental income from retailers that lease space within Citycon’s properties. Finland and Norway, where most of the company’s properties are, account for most of Citycon’s revenue. In addition to the properties, Citycon owns, the company leases and manages more than a dozen shopping centers in Norway on behalf of other owners.

