tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news

The pound fell by more than a cent to its lowest level since March 2020 in the wake of U.S. inflation news. 

Sterling plunged to below $1.20 on foreign exchange markets, as City traders anticipated a U.S. interest rate rise of up to 0.75%.

The currency was also weighed down by factors such as a possible prolonged leadership contest in the Conservative party, and a new Scottish independence referendum. 

Foreign currencies hit hard

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, said: “Sterling has struggled against the broadly stronger US dollar so far this week, as the heightened risk of a slowdown in the global economy weighs on risk assets worldwide. 

“European currencies in general have been hit particularly hard, largely a consequence of diverging natural gas prices across the Atlantic.

“Yesterday’s bumper US inflation reading has also spooked markets, and caused investors to ramp up bets in favour of higher Federal Reserve interest rate. 

“Futures now see a decent chance of a 100 basis point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting in late July. Political uncertainty is also beginning to contribute to a bit of an underperformance in the pound, as markets prepare for a prolonged Tory leadership contest.”

Slow growth

The UK is forecast to plunge to the bottom of global growth league tables next year – so the Bank of England could be forced to take a more cautious line on interest rates.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX