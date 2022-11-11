Electric Q3 Numbers Drive PSNY Up

Shares of electric performance car maker Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) are rising higher today on the back of the company’s third-quarter showing.

Revenue rose 104.5% year-over-year to $435.45 million. Further vehicle sales increased by 108% to $220.43 million during this period.

Add to this, the company posted a net income of $299.4 million during this period and remains on path to deliver 50,000 vehicles for the year.

The company plans to launch the Polestar 4 in 2023, the Polestar 5 in 2024, and the Polestar 6 roadster in 2026.

Polestar shares are now up 19.2% over the past five days.

Read full Disclosure