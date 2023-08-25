Polestar (NASDAQ:PSLR), Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) Up on New Deal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Polestar (NASDAQ:PSLR), Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) Up on New Deal
Market News

Polestar (NASDAQ:PSLR), Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) Up on New Deal

Story Highlights

Polestar and Mobileye gain ground after making a deal to advance autonomous driving.

While a disproportionately large amount of attention and investment is flooding into VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) in the electric vehicle stock space, advances are cropping up all over. Recently, Polestar (NASDAQ:PSLR) and Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) made a deal that sent both up—3..59% and 1.46%, respectively—in the closing minutes of Friday’s trading session.

So what was the deal that gave both of these a boost? One of the absolute holy grails of driving: autonomous driving systems. The Polestar 4—going on sale in China today and worldwide next year—will feature Mobileye’s SuperVision system, a system that will offer hands-free driving particularly for highway driving. With SuperVision, reports note, users will get access to automatic lane changes, traffic jam assistance functions, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance. SuperVision runs on the Mobileye EyeQ5 chipset.

But Polestar isn’t stopping there; it also plans to add the Chauffeur system from Mobileye, which will augment the autonomous driving functions still further. Chauffeur adds several functions, including much more complex tools like city driving. However, it also requires an upgrade in the chipset to the EyeQ6 chips, as well as a set of new sensors, including both radar and lidar. While Chauffeur will augment the autonomous driving, it may not work everywhere; Chauffeur works in specific “operational design domains” that may not include everywhere a driver would want to go. Still, this represents a significant advance in autonomous driving, and one that will likely pull new drivers to Polestar.

Both Polestar and Mobileye gained in today’s trading, and both are regarded as excellent additions to a portfolio. Each is rated a Strong Buy by analyst consensus, though each have different upside potentials. Polestar’s average price target of $6.25 gives it a 66.67% upside potential, while Mobileye’s $48.85 average price target gives it a milder 41.06% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MBLY

Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Millions Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks — Here’s Why You Might Want to Ride His Coattails
Stock Analysis & IdeasBillionaire Ken Griffin Pours Millions Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks — Here’s Why You Might Want to Ride His Coattails
10d ago
MBLY
SLRN
Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
MBLY
Mobileye price target raised to $72 from $71 at Citi
MBLY
More MBLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MBLY

Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Millions Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks — Here’s Why You Might Want to Ride His Coattails
Stock Analysis & IdeasBillionaire Ken Griffin Pours Millions Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks — Here’s Why You Might Want to Ride His Coattails
10d ago
MBLY
SLRN
Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyMobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
23d ago
MBLY
Mobileye price target raised to $72 from $71 at Citi
The FlyMobileye price target raised to $72 from $71 at Citi
27d ago
MBLY
More MBLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >