tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Website Traffic Indicated Q2 Beat for Pinterest; Shares Gain 21%

Story Highlights

Pinterest shares moved northward after the company’s Q2 numbers and the expected uptick in Q3 rallied investors.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares jumped nearly 21.5% during Monday’s extended trading session as investors cheered the company’s second-quarter showing. Notably, metrics from our website traffic tool hinted at the company’s user number dynamics during the quarter

Revenue increased 8.6% year over year to $665.9 million and was in line with the Street’s expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) at $0.11, on the other hand, missed consensus by $0.07. Revenue from the U.S. and Canada grew in single digits, while revenue from the rest of the world jumped 71%. Notably, average revenue per user (ARPU) jumped 17% globally and 80% in the rest of the world geographic segment.

Pinterest CEO, Bill Ready, commented, “We accelerated our investment in shopping and eCommerce this quarter…Pinterest is uniquely positioned to tackle unsolved problems in our industry, capitalize on long-term digital commerce trends, and help people go from inspiration to realization.”

Looking ahead, Pinterest expects a modest mid-single digit gain in the top line and a low double-digit increase in operating expenses for the third quarter.

Elliott Reposes Faith In Ready

The impetus for the rally in Pinterest’s shares came from a positive statement from Elliott Investment Management, which is now the largest investor in the company. Elliott highlighted the growth potential of Pinterest and expressed faith in Bill Ready.

He said, “As the market-leading platform at the intersection of social media, search and commerce, Pinterest occupies a unique position in the advertising and shopping ecosystems, and CEO Bill Ready is the right leader to oversee Pinterest’s next phase of growth. We commend Ben Silbermann and the Board on the leadership transition, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Ben, Bill, and the Board as they drive toward realizing Pinterest’s full potential.”

Analysts’ Take on PINS

Concurrently, yesterday, RBC Capital’s Brad Erickson reiterated a Hold rating on the stock alongside a $23 price target.

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus on Pinterest with an average price target of $23.29, implying a 16.51% potential upside. That’s after a nearly 45% slide in the share price so far this year.

Closing Note

While the statement from Elliott and the expected uptick in Q3 buoyed investor sentiment, global monthly users of the company dropped 5% over the prior year to 443 million. This implies Pinterest needs to maneuver to adapt to audience preferences.

Moreover, this drop in user numbers could also be gleaned from our website traffic tool which indicates total website visits to Pinterest globally and across devices decreased by 20% as compared to the prior quarter.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PINS

Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
2h ago
HKD
RIG
Pinterest’s Q2 Results Could be Weaker than Expected; Here’s Why
PINS
Here’s Why Pinterest Jumped 25% in Thursday’s Extended Trade
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PINS

Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
2h ago
HKD
RIG
Stock Analysis & IdeasPinterest’s Q2 Results Could be Weaker than Expected; Here’s Why
7d ago
PINS
Market NewsHere’s Why Pinterest Jumped 25% in Thursday’s Extended Trade
18d ago
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
LXRX
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
BA
Estée Lauder in Talks to Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford
EL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
HKD
RIG
Shares in publisher Pearson soar on sizzling profit report
FTSE
Amgen, IRS in a Row over $10.7B Tax Bill. How will AMGN Stock Price be Affected?
KO
ABBV
PepsiCo Has Big Plans for Energy Drinks Maker Celsius
CELH
Chinese EV Stocks Gain Despite Slump in July Deliveries
LI
NIO
Upbeat Q2 Earnings, EVOP Buyout Cheer up Global Payments’ Investors
GPN
More Market News >