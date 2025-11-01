tiprankstipranks
Pinterest (PINS) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings. Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Pinterest is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on November 3. Wall Street is bullish on PINS stock ahead of Q3 earnings.

Pinterest (PINS) Is About to Report Q3 Earnings. Here’s What to Expect

Social media platform Pinterest (PINS) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4. Pinterest stock has risen 14% year-to-date, driven by the company’s strong fundamentals and expanding user base. Wall Street expects Pinterest to report Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, reflecting a 5% year-over-year growth. Revenue is estimated to rise about 17% to $1.05 billion.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Investors will look forward to management’s commentary about ad spending amid macro uncertainties and updates on the company’s efforts to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance user experience and boost ad revenue.

Analysts’ Views Ahead of Pinterest’s Q3 Earnings

Heading into Q3 results, Stifel analyst Mark Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Pinterest stock with a price target of $47. The 5-star analyst is bullish on PINS stock into the print, as he expects solid Q3 numbers and upside to the Q4 guidance. Kelley raised his estimates as third-party data reflected consistent high-single-digit year-over-year growth (excluding the U.S.) in MAUs (monthly active users).

While checks by Stifel highlight Pinterest’s lack of scale compared to larger rivals, Kelley stated that he continues to hear positive commentary on the performance of the company’s direct response products and campaigns bought through Amazon (AMZN). Kelley also noted that Pinterest’s platform continues to improve for users and advertisers alike, thereby increasing its value to a growing number of advertisers, particularly during the holiday quarter.

Likewise, TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge reiterated a Buy rating on Pinterest stock with a price target of $44. The 5-star analyst expects solid Q3 revenue growth of 16.6%, driven by user growth and higher monetization, in part due to new Performance+ ad tools and growing international ad revenue. Blackledge expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth of 20%, outpacing revenue growth driven by modest cost of revenue and R&D leverage.

AI Analyst Is Bullish on Pinterest Stock Ahead of Q3 Print

Interestingly, TipRanks’ AI Analyst has assigned an Outperform rating to PINS stock with a price target of $40, indicating about 21% upside potential. The AI analyst’s rating is based on Pinterest’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights. Also, AI analysis indicates the potential for continued success, driven by strong user growth and international expansion. That said, technical indicators suggest caution.

Options Traders Anticipate a Major Move on PINS’ Q3 Earnings

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry, the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 13.72% move in either direction in PINS stock in reaction to Q3 2025 results.

Is PINS Stock a Good Buy Now?

Currently, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Pinterest stock based on 22 Buys and four Holds. The average PINS stock price target of $44.33 indicates about 34% upside potential from current levels.

See more PINS analyst ratings

