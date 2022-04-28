Pinterest Keeps Investors’ Interest Pinned with Upbeat Q1 Results

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has impressed investors with its better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings beat in the quarter was 233.3% and revenue surprise was 0.4%.

Shares of this $12.4-billion company grew roughly 7%, at the time of writing, in the premarket trading session on Thursday. The stock closed at $18.67 on Wednesday.

Pinterest offers users a visual discovery engine, enabling the creation and management of images based on various themes. It is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Financial Highlights

In the quarter, Pinterest reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.10 per share, above the consensus estimate of $0.03 per share. However, the bottom line decreased 9.1% from the year-ago tally of $0.11 per share.

Revenues stood at $574.9 million, up from the consensus estimate of $572.5 million. On a year-over-year basis, the top line has expanded 18.5%.

On a geographical basis, revenues in U.S. and Canada increased 15% year-over-year to $470 million while that in Europe stood at $87 million, up 27% from the year-ago quarter. The Rest of World’s revenues at $17 million reflected a year-over-year improvement of over $7 million.

Global monthly active users (MAUs) in the quarter were 433 million, down 9% from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 28% to $1.33 in the quarter.

Total non-GAAP costs and expenses stood at $504.3 million, 23.6% higher than the year-ago tally. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter were $76.8 million, down 8.4% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin at 13.4% reflected a year-over-year fall of 390 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Pinterest had cash and cash equivalents of $1,683.8 million, reflecting a rise of 18.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Total liabilities were at $458.5 million, down 8% from the previous quarter.

The company’s net cash flow from operating activities was $213.4 million, down 21.1% year-over-year. Capital spending was $6.9 million, up compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Projections

Pinterest anticipates revenue to increase 11% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses are forecast to grow 10% sequentially.

For 2022, the company expects non-GAAP operating expenses to increase within the 35%-40% range from the previous year. An increase in expenses is predicted due to higher investments in shopping, native content ecosystem, headcount increase in sales and marketing as well as research and development, and Pinner experience.

Official Comments

Pinterest’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ben Silbermann, said, “We continued to scale our native content and creators ecosystem, began beta testing Your Shop, our personalized shopping surface, and released our new open Pinterest API so that any developer can build applications for Pinners, creators, merchants and advertisers.”

Price Target

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the growth prospects of Pinterest and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and 17 Holds. Pinterest’s average price target of $36.76 suggests 96.89% upside potential from current levels.

Shares of Pinterest have lost 71.9% over the past year.

Risks

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Pinterest’s main risk category is Finance & Corporate, which accounts for 21 risks of the total 51 risks identified for the stock.

Conclusion

Pinterest’s efforts to improve the experience of users will help enhance its investment value. However, high costs and expenses remain a major hurdle in the process.

