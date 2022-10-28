Pilgrim’s Pride Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of chicken and pork products provider Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) are rising today on the back of the company’s improved third-quarter bottom line.

Revenue rose 16.8% year-over-year to $4.47 billion but lagged estimates by $10 million. EPS at $1.09, on the other hand, comfortably came in ahead of expectations by $0.26.

The company’s diversified bird-size portfolio and key customer strategy helped it navigate a challenging environment.

Moreover, its Just bare and Pilgrim’s products registered a more than 45% jump over the prior year in the U.S during this period.

