Pfizer to Bolster RSV Vaccination Through Acquisition

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Pfizer to Bolster RSV Vaccination Through Acquisition

Pfizer (PFE) has agreed to acquire British antiviral drug developer ReViral for $525 million. PFE stock rose more than 4.3% to close at $55.16 on April 7. The New York-headquartered Pfizer is a multinational pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio includes therapies and vaccines for various diseases, and it is one of the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. 

Meanwhile, ReViral is developing treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and has several drug candidates in the pipeline. Its flagship drug candidate, sisunatovir, is in a Phase 2 study. The experimental drug has been tested in adults with promising results, and now it is being tried in infants. The FDA has granted sisunatovir the Fast Track designation to help accelerate its development process.

An Effort to Stop 160,000 Deaths Annually 

RSV can cause life-threatening lower respiratory tract infections in infants and the elderly. The virus is estimated to infect about 64 million people and cause about 160,000 deaths annually.

Pfizer counts on the ReViral acquisition to bolster its infectious disease portfolio. Pfizer has been separately working on a vaccine for RSV, and the ReViral acquisition is expected to complement its efforts in combating the pathogen.

Pfizer estimates that ReViral’s programs have the potential to generate $1.5 billion in annual revenue. The global RSV drug market is expected to grow to $4.2 billion by 2027 from $1.66 billion in 2020.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the announcement of the ReViral acquisition deal, BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman reiterated a Buy rating on Pfizer with a price target of $76, which indicates 37.8% upside potential. According to the analyst, there is an unmet need in RSV, but said, “We would have liked to see a more impactful deal than what Pfizer announced.”

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys versus eight Holds. The average Pfizer price forecast of $60.64 implies 9.9% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 32% over the past six months.

Hedge Funds

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in PFE is currently Very Positive, as 34 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 8.8 million shares in the last quarter.

The Takeaway for Investors

If the ReViral acquisition goes through, then it would not only give Pfizer a deeper presence in the potentially lucrative RSV drug market, but also further diversify its portfolio.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Alphabet’s Drones Take Flight in Texas
Tesla to Make Another Recall, Says Chinese Regulator
CrowdStrike Arms Customers to Combat Cyber Threats