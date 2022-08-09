tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsGBT NewsPfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
Market News

Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition

Story Highlights

Pfizer has agreed to buy rare blood disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion in cash. The deal will add three novel drugs to Pfizer’s pipeline, securing its long-term growth trajectory.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is boosting its hematology drug pipeline with the acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) in a $5.4 billion all-cash deal.

How Does the Deal Benefit Pfizer?

Global Blood Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on discovering drugs to treat rare blood disorders. Its very first drug Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets, was approved in 2019 for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD), which is a life-threatening inherited blood disorder affecting people mainly of African, Middle Eastern, and South Asian descent. Notably, Oxbryta contributed $195 million in sales in 2021 and $55.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Plus, GBT has other two promising drugs in its pipeline for the treatment of hemolysis and Vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) which are under clinical trials. GBT expects that combined sales of all these three drugs could earn worldwide peak sales of more than $3 billion.

Considering the above points, adding GBT’s drugs to its portfolio would definitely boost Pfizer’s sales over the years. Plus, the growing concerns of dimming sales from COVID-19 vaccines will also be offset by an increase in sales from other drugs.

How Much is Pfizer Paying for GBT?

Pfizer and GBT have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of Global Blood Therapeutics. This represents a premium of 7.3% to GBT’s closing price on Friday. The total consideration amounts to $5.4 billion net of debt and cash. The Board of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the deal, while GBT stockholders’ approval is awaited, along with other customary conditions.

Commenting on the same, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, “The deep market knowledge and scientific and clinical capabilities we have built over three decades in rare hematology will enable us to accelerate innovation for the sickle cell disease community and bring these treatments to patients as quickly as possible.”

What is the Target Price for Pfizer?

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about PFE stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and eight Holds. The average Pfizer price target of $57.42 implies 15.8% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 10.4% so far this year.

Remarkably, financial bloggers are 93% bullish on PFE stock compared to a sector average of 69%. Pfizer also pays a quarterly cash common dividend of $0.40 per share, boasting an impressive dividend yield of 3.23%.

Final Thoughts

Pfizer is making the right moves by acquiring a slew of pharma companies with a strong pipeline of drugs. This should pacify the analysts’ concerns about slowing sales from Comirnaty and Paxlovid owing to the falling COVID-19 cases.

Recently, Pfizer reported solid second-quarter results on the heels of solid vaccine sales. Pfizer is well positioned for both short- and long-term growth trajectories, with COVID-19 vaccine sales still on the rise and newer drugs being added to its portfolio.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GBT

Press ReleasesPfizer to Acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 Billion to Enhance Presence in Rare Hematology
1d ago
GBT
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
GBT
AMTD
MHRA Grants Marketing Authorization for GBT’s Oxbryta® (voxelotor) for Use in Great Britain for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Age 12 Years and Older
GBT
More GBT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GBT

Press ReleasesPfizer to Acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 Billion to Enhance Presence in Rare Hematology
1d ago
GBT
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
5d ago
GBT
AMTD
Press ReleasesMHRA Grants Marketing Authorization for GBT’s Oxbryta® (voxelotor) for Use in Great Britain for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Age 12 Years and Older
14d ago
GBT
More GBT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
EVA
WTW
Apple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023
AAPL
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Orla Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reiterates Guidance for 2022
ORLA
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
UPST
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CARG
GDRX
Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits soar as travel demand surges
Disney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
DIS
More Market News >