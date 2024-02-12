Why Checking Your Credit Card Statement Can Save You Money

Making purchases with your credit card is an easy process, by design. After swiping your card or entering your personal information online, you become the proud, instant owner of the object you desire. This is all the more reason why checking your credit card statement is an important step that can help you save significant money.

Credit cards are built for convenience, and that can sometimes lead to unhealthy spending habits. That is reason enough to consistently monitor your spending. However, there are numerous other arguments for making a review of your credit card statement a regular part of your financial regimen.

Avoid Going Into Credit Card Debt

Your credit card statement includes the various payments you have made over the past billing cycle, along with other pieces of information such as the date your payments are due, your minimum payments, and your overall balance on the card.

Remaining familiar with the amounts on your statement will allow you make to sure that your outstanding balance remains within the confines of what you can afford. If you notice that it is growing unchecked, this is a strong signal to change your spending habits and cut down on your consumption.

Additionally, it is smart to avoid simply making the minimum payments, which are the minimum amount you need to pay each month to avoid late fees. The outstanding balance that you carry over into the next billing cycle often compounds on a daily basis, causing your credit card debts to quickly spiral out of control. As the debts grow larger, this will make it increasingly difficult for you to pay them off. This is all the more reason for you to remain cognizant of what you owe.

Confirm Your Spending Choices

As you review your credit card statement, you should make sure to understand all of the charges on your credit card.

By and large, these should be expected, and they will reflect your day-to-day spending choices. For most, the necessities such as food, clothing, and potentially housing costs will be most prominent, though there will also likely be recurring subscriptions and other one-time purchases.

Reviewing these charges is an opportunity to confirm your spending choices, making sure they reflect how you truly want to use your money. This can help you understand if you are actually taking advantage of your subscriptions or memberships, or whether these expenses are not justified. This review will also help you to understand if you are spending too much money on short-term consumption, perhaps by eating out at your corner diner a bit too often.

Being aware of your monthly expenses is a necessary part of managing responsible finances. Regularly reviewing your credit card statement can help you determine where you might be able to cut down on certain spending behaviors.

Spot Fraudulent Activity

Your credit card statement could contain charges that you do not recognize. While it is possible that these were purchases that you do not remember (or come from vendors that have a different commercial name), there is a decent chance that they could be due to fraudulent activity. Make sure to investigate any charges which seem suspicious.

If your card was stolen in the U.S., by law you are liable only for $50 worth of any purchase that was made fraudulently (and some companies may waive this fee entirely). However, in order to protect yourself, you need to identify this activity and report it within 60 days of being issued your credit card statement.

Beyond disputing these fraudulent charges, your provider will cancel your credit card and issue you a new one. This will prevent whichever actor is illegally using your credit card from continuing to run up additional charges. If you are worried that your personal information has been compromised, freezing your credit at one of the three credit bureaus is a smart move.

There are plenty of steps that you can take to keep your finances safe from cyber theft, from ensuring that your passwords are unique and protected, to placing an emphasis on privacy. Regularly reviewing your finances–and credit card statement in particular–can help you avoid becoming a victim of credit card fraud.

Understand Any Upcoming Changes

Credit card companies must give you 45 days of advance notice if they intend to increase your annual percentage rate (APR), raise your fees, or make other modifications to the terms and conditions of your account. Reviewing your credit card statements will make sure that you are alerted to these upcoming changes.

Credit card companies are often allowed to make these changes after a year, but being habitually late with your payments or a decreased credit score can also trigger increases in the interest rates you will be charged.

Being aware of these changes will allow you to either modify your behavior, or potentially inspire you to look for better options by changing your credit card provider. Knowledge is power, as the saying goes, so make sure that you know what to expect from your credit card company.

Conclusion: Monitoring Your Finances

The convenience of credit cards allow us to easily spend money without always fully internalizing the decisions we are making. This is becoming increasingly prevalent as more and more vendors allow for cash-free purchasing options.

Beyond keeping tabs on your spending behavior, there are other compelling reasons to regularly review your credit card statements. Removing unnecessary purchases and recurring expenses, becoming aware of changes to your terms and conditions, and identifying fraud can save you money.

At the end of the day, credit cards are a means to spend the money you have at your disposal. Reviewing your spending habits can help ensure that you remain responsible with your finances, regardless of how you conduct your purchasing transactions.

