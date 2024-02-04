Six Steps to Take When Making Big Purchases

Large purchases are an inseparable part of life. Just like any big decision, they should require more thought and preparation than your average day-to-day choices. Here are six steps to take when preparing to make big purchases.

While the price should influence the amount of time you spend considering whether or not to buy an item, these principles can serve you well when making any type of purchase.

Think If This Something You Truly Want

There are certain big ticket items that you simply must spend money on. For example, everyone needs to find a comfortable, secure, and safe place to live, whether or not you are buying a house or renting an apartment. In a similar fashion, making sure that your food and clothing needs are taken care of is not something you should overlook. Other items, however, are more choice than necessity.

Think about whether a big purchase item is something that you truly desire, or if it is something that you could go without. For example, a big screen television, a treadmill, or a dream vacation to Hawaii, by definition, should come out of your discretionary funds, because they are not necessities.

One way to make sure that this purchase is right for you is to wait for a period of time between the decision and the actual purchase. Instituting such a “cooling off” period for purchases over a specific amount of money – say waiting 48 hours before any item costing over $500 – could help you avoid making impulse buys that you will later regret.

After this waiting period passes, you may find that your initial desire for the item is no longer there.

Make Sure It Fits Within Your Budget

Having a budget is an essential way to make sure that all of your costs are ones that you can truly afford. There are a number of different types of budgeting approaches, all of them are geared towards matching earnings with spending.

Whichever type of budgeting framework you decide upon, the imperative of covering your needs remains paramount. Budgets are not meant to prevent you from saying “No” to every non-essential purchase, however. In many cases, they can be used as a roadmap to help you save funds for those extra items that you could function without.

Examining the trade-offs of every purchase is one of the key features of budgeting. A large outlay of cash on a certain item, by definition, will mean cutting back elsewhere. Before clicking on “Buy,” make sure that you have the means to afford this expense.

Shop Around for the Best Deal

When in the market for a home or a car, it is a smart idea to look at multiple properties and vehicle models to get a sense of both what you want and how much it will cost. You may need to visit a number of different open houses or car lots before finding the one that fits both your tastes and budget.

Similarly, any time you are preparing to spend a good chunk of cash, you should be making an effort to ensure that you are getting the best option available for you. There are a number of ways to go about doing this.

Always try to give yourself a variety of choices and options. For instance, some companies require their employees to receive three quotes for the same service or product before picking one. While you would not need to follow a formal supplier approval process, following this practice and forcing yourself to check a few different vendors could benefit your bank account.

Similarly, buying used items or searching for bargains could also save you significant money. Consult online or within your social circle to learn from the experience of others, and find out where it might be possible to score a cheaper deal.

There could also be special sales or discounts around the holidays that might be worth waiting for.

Research the Best Payment Strategies

The payments for any purchase might feel like a technical detail at times, but make sure to pay attention to the methods in which you are conducting the transaction.

Paying cash upfront for your large purchases is not always the optimal move. While financing any purchase will increase the overall costs, it is also a way to spread out your obligation into more manageable payments.

The means of payment can also create other ways to potentially decrease your costs. Certain credit cards might offer discounts on specific items, or provide points or other bonuses that will benefit other purchases.

For example, your place of employment might have particular arrangements with a set of suppliers, or perhaps you are a member of a club or group that is privy to certain deals. Make sure to research these options before handing over your cash.

Consider the Secondary Costs

The secondary costs of any purchase can be hidden.

The amount you spend on the item will be subtracted from the total funds at your disposal, but it can cut deeper than the initial cost. For instance, a pool will require constant upkeep and maintenance, adding extra line items to your monthly budget.

Additionally, the expenses accompanying a big ticket purchase can cost you in time as well as money. For example, getting season tickets to a sports team or a concert series will translate into afternoons and evenings that will be booked, preventing you from pursuing other hobbies or interests.

In short, make sure that you are looking at the full opportunity cost of your purchase from numerous angles, and not just the sticker price.

Enjoy Your Purchase

You have conducted your research, reviewed your finances, and finally, pressed “Buy.” Congratulations! Now is the time to enjoy your purchase.

It is impossible to live a life without regret, and it is very possible that you may decide after the fact that this purchase was a mistake. Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20, and it is difficult to predict how you will feel in a week, month, or year from now.

Do not forget that there was a reason that you decided to buy this item, and you prepared as well as you could have. Make sure to have fun with it, free of any guilt.

Conclusion: Making Smart Decisions

The hopes for any financial decision are that it is that it will pay off. Just as we invest our funds with the intention that they will grow, we make purchases with the desire to receive satisfaction from the use of our money.

There are no guarantees in life, be it in the stock market or with our consumption decisions. Thinking comprehensively about the best way to use our limited resources can help us prevent buyers’ remorse and make sure that our consumption choices are ones that will make us feel good.

This is true for all choices, of course, both big and small. The consequences of our larger purchases are more acutely felt in our pocket books, however, making it that much more important to be deliberate with these decisions.

