Saving Money: Get a Great Workout Without Straining Your Finances

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Saving Money: Get a Great Workout Without Straining Your Finances
Personal Finance

Saving Money: Get a Great Workout Without Straining Your Finances

Story Highlights
  • Regularly exercising is an important part of taking care of your health.
  • However, you do not need to sacrifice your financial wellbeing to stay in shape.

Everyone knows the importance of exercise and taking care of yourself. While pricey gym memberships and personal trainers certainly can help you get in pristine shape, there are other ways to do so without breaking your budget. Below are five smart tips to help you get a great workout without straining your finances.

The most vital factor for those looking to stay in shape is sticking to a routine. Knowing that your finances will not take a major hit can set your mind at ease and help you accomplish your fitness goals without worrying about the impact on your bottom line.

Here are five tips that can work for you:

  • (1) Look for bargains
  • (2) Enjoy the great outdoors
  • (3) Set up a home gym
  • (4) Play sports
  • (5) Combine fitness with your commute

Look for Bargains

As with anything in life, there are often bargains for those who know how to find them.

Not all gyms are created equally, and the snazzy new health club next to your office complex downtown probably charges a good deal more than the local gym in your neighborhood. While it might lack the shine and the new equipment, as long as it has the basic essentials it will allow you to exercise all your major muscle groups.

Also, your place of employment or insurance policy may offer you an incentive or discount to join certain gyms, so be sure to check and see if you might qualify for one of these options. Even if you do not have this benefit, make sure to periodically check for membership deals at your local gyms and see whether there are any bargains you can take advantage of.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors

There are numerous opportunities to exercise outside free of charge.

The most obvious is lacing up your sneakers and going for a run or a jog through your neighborhood. Bike trails and bodies of water also offer a great resource for those looking to sweat for less. Being outside brings the added benefit of exposure to nature, which can help you clear your head while being good for your heartrate.

For those still looking to add some resistance training to their regimen, find a local park or outdoor gym where you can set-up shop with exercise bands, challenge yourself on the pull-up bar, or bring your own yoga mat to do some warrior poses.

Set Up a Home Gym

Purchasing some exercise equipment–even second-hand–can allow you to conduct your desired exercises from the convenience of your own home.

Some free weights, a jump rope, and resistance bands can set you on your way, allowing you to create your own little work-out space. If you are living in cramped quarters, keep your accessories in a closet and remove them only when its time to sweat.

Online videos and other apps can help you to come up with specific exercises to conduct, walking you through the ins-and-outs of specific movements, stretches, and body weight exercises.

Turning your living room into a gym, even a temporary one, will save both money and time traveling to and from your gym.

Play Ball!

There is a compelling reason why sports are so popular to both play and watch: they are fun!

Going to a public court to play basketball, finding a tennis partner, or simply throwing a football around with your children is a great way to move and be active.

By making your workouts a fun part of your social existence, you are also more likely to lace up your shoes and head out the door. There is also plenty of evidence that scheduling with friends provides strong incentive to stick with your exercise, even if you are feeling tired or unmotivated.

Combine Fitness with Your Commute

For many, the commute to and from your office is time spent behind the wheel, getting frustrated as the traffic piles up.

Turning this into time spent exercising your muscles can provide you with an opportunity to sneak in a work-out. Look into whether it is feasible, safe, and secure to cover at least part of the distance to your office under your own power. If there is no way to avoid taking some form of transportation, research your options to see if you can perhaps bike or walk to a train or bus station.

Using public transportation will also help you save on your transportation costs, a win-win situation that is both good for your body as well as your bank account. (It will also cut down on pollution, another nice benefit for the environment.)

Conclusion: Break a Sweat, not Your Bank Account

Taking care of your health should be a priority, requiring good eating habits, sufficient sleep, and regular exercise.

There are many ways to ensure that you are doing so, without having this constitute a major part of your monthly expenses.

You do not need to break your budget to stay on the path to good health. There are many great options to exercise without straining your finances, allowing you to simultaneously look after both your physical and financial welfare.

Learn money management, and use data-driven stock insights with TipRanks.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >