Saving Money: Get a Great Workout Without Straining Your Finances

Everyone knows the importance of exercise and taking care of yourself. While pricey gym memberships and personal trainers certainly can help you get in pristine shape, there are other ways to do so without breaking your budget. Below are five smart tips to help you get a great workout without straining your finances.

The most vital factor for those looking to stay in shape is sticking to a routine. Knowing that your finances will not take a major hit can set your mind at ease and help you accomplish your fitness goals without worrying about the impact on your bottom line.

Here are five tips that can work for you:

(1) Look for bargains

(2) Enjoy the great outdoors

(3) Set up a home gym

(4) Play sports

(5) Combine fitness with your commute

Look for Bargains

As with anything in life, there are often bargains for those who know how to find them.

Not all gyms are created equally, and the snazzy new health club next to your office complex downtown probably charges a good deal more than the local gym in your neighborhood. While it might lack the shine and the new equipment, as long as it has the basic essentials it will allow you to exercise all your major muscle groups.

Also, your place of employment or insurance policy may offer you an incentive or discount to join certain gyms, so be sure to check and see if you might qualify for one of these options. Even if you do not have this benefit, make sure to periodically check for membership deals at your local gyms and see whether there are any bargains you can take advantage of.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors

There are numerous opportunities to exercise outside free of charge.

The most obvious is lacing up your sneakers and going for a run or a jog through your neighborhood. Bike trails and bodies of water also offer a great resource for those looking to sweat for less. Being outside brings the added benefit of exposure to nature, which can help you clear your head while being good for your heartrate.

For those still looking to add some resistance training to their regimen, find a local park or outdoor gym where you can set-up shop with exercise bands, challenge yourself on the pull-up bar, or bring your own yoga mat to do some warrior poses.

Set Up a Home Gym

Purchasing some exercise equipment–even second-hand–can allow you to conduct your desired exercises from the convenience of your own home.

Some free weights, a jump rope, and resistance bands can set you on your way, allowing you to create your own little work-out space. If you are living in cramped quarters, keep your accessories in a closet and remove them only when its time to sweat.

Online videos and other apps can help you to come up with specific exercises to conduct, walking you through the ins-and-outs of specific movements, stretches, and body weight exercises.

Turning your living room into a gym, even a temporary one, will save both money and time traveling to and from your gym.

Play Ball!

There is a compelling reason why sports are so popular to both play and watch: they are fun!

Going to a public court to play basketball, finding a tennis partner, or simply throwing a football around with your children is a great way to move and be active.

By making your workouts a fun part of your social existence, you are also more likely to lace up your shoes and head out the door. There is also plenty of evidence that scheduling with friends provides strong incentive to stick with your exercise, even if you are feeling tired or unmotivated.

Combine Fitness with Your Commute

For many, the commute to and from your office is time spent behind the wheel, getting frustrated as the traffic piles up.

Turning this into time spent exercising your muscles can provide you with an opportunity to sneak in a work-out. Look into whether it is feasible, safe, and secure to cover at least part of the distance to your office under your own power. If there is no way to avoid taking some form of transportation, research your options to see if you can perhaps bike or walk to a train or bus station.

Using public transportation will also help you save on your transportation costs, a win-win situation that is both good for your body as well as your bank account. (It will also cut down on pollution, another nice benefit for the environment.)

Conclusion: Break a Sweat, not Your Bank Account

Taking care of your health should be a priority, requiring good eating habits, sufficient sleep, and regular exercise.

There are many ways to ensure that you are doing so, without having this constitute a major part of your monthly expenses.

You do not need to break your budget to stay on the path to good health. There are many great options to exercise without straining your finances, allowing you to simultaneously look after both your physical and financial welfare.

Learn money management, and use data-driven stock insights with TipRanks.