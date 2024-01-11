FSA vs. HSA: Which is Right for You?

Our health is our most precious resource, and having sufficient funds to cover any medical-related costs for ourselves and our families should be at the top of our priorities. Both Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) provide tax-free options for putting money aside to pay for these expenses. So, how can you tell which option is right for you?

While there are definite similarities between HSAs and FSAs, there are some key differences as well. Read on to understand the dynamics of both of these types of vehicles, and determine which one can make the most sense for you.

What is an HSA?

An HSA is a savings and investment account that can be used to put aside monies tax-free for future health care needs.

To establish an HSA, you must be enrolled in a HSA-eligible plan, which by definition has both a minimum deductible and a maximum amount that individuals or families can be forced to pay out-of-pocket. Also known as High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHPs), these plans tend to balance out their higher deductibles by charging lower monthly premiums.

Once registered for an HDHP, you can set up your HSA at a bank, credit union, or financial institution that offers these services. Many employers will set up a plan as a benefit for their workers, who can then make automatic deductions to their HSA account directly through their payroll.

You contribute a part of your pre-tax income into your HSA, which is capped at annual levels. There are both individual and family HSAs, and in 2024 the annual limits are $4,150 for individuals and $8,300 for families, respectively. Those 55 and over can make a catch-up contribution of an additional $1,000 per year, providing further incentive to put money away for future health care-related expenses (an HSA will never expire).

Whatever monies you channel towards your HSA are removed from your tax obligation. In essence, this lowers the amount of taxes you need to pay the Internal Revenue Service for the year in which the contribution was made.

The funds in your HSA can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses for you, your spouse, and your dependents. Assuming that the funds are used on eligible expenses, they are withdrawn and used tax-free.

What is an FSA?

Just like an HSA, an FSA is a pre-tax savings plan which allows you to set aside monies for future health care needs. The money in the FSA can also be used to pay for medical-related expenses for you, your spouse, and any dependents.

FSAs are established by your place of employment, and both employees and employers can contribute monies to these accounts. The maximum that you can contribute to your FSA each year is $3,200. Employer contributions have no bearing on the amount that you can contribute.

These are pre-tax monies, meaning that the amount contributed will be deducted from any income tax obligations for the year. The monies can be spent on qualified medical expenses tax-free.

FSA vs. HSA: A Comparison

Starting with the basics, both FSAs and HSAs offer a tax-free mechanism to put money aside for future healthcare-related expenses. The fundamental purpose of both vehicles is essentially the same.

However, there are a few key differences.

(1) Timing: An HSA never expires, allowing for your savings to accompany you well into the future. This can be an important consideration, as one never truly knows when a health emergency will surface. An FSA, on the other hand, expires at the end of the calendar year. Some companies will soften this harsh cut-off date by offering either a two-and-a-half month grace period until March 15th of the following year to use the funds in your FSA, or allowing you to carry over $640 into the next year. However, neither of these benefits are requirements, and an employer can only offer one of these two options.

(2) Investing: The money in an HSA account can be invested, allowing your allocations to grow over time. The magic of compound interest will enable your health-related savings to grow through the years. In contrast, FSAs do not grow beyond the money that you and potentially your employer contribute to the account. In essence, they will sit there without gaining interest or value until you use them.

(3) Compatibility with Health Plans: FSAs can be opened with almost every health plan, and your ability to use one depends on whether your place of employment offers this benefit. HSAs, on the other hand, can only be opened by those with a High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs). HDHPs are not right for everyone, and having a high deductible means that you will be forced to pay more before your insurance will pick up the tab.

The Internal Revenue Service does not allow you to enjoy the benefits of both an HSA and an FSA, however. In other words, if you have both options available, you can only choose one. (There is an exception allowing individuals to hold both an HSA and a “limited-purpose” FSA simultaneously.)

Conclusion: Understand Your Options

There is no substitute for taking care of your healthcare needs. Both HSAs and FSAs share the common denominator of offering their owners a tax-free way to save for future medical expenses.

Though their basic structures are similar, there are some key differences which separate the HSAs from FSAs. Make sure you understand the details of both distinct options in order to choose the one that best suits your needs.

