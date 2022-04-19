tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Penske Powers its Fleet with Electric Cargo Vans

Penske Truck Leasing, a unit of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), has placed an order for 750 electric E-Transit cargo vans from Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), a report published by Reuters said.

Ford is expected to deliver the first batch of the EVs in the next few weeks, and Penske plans to introduce these vehicles in Southern California first. Further, the transportation services company intends to make the vehicles available across the U.S. in a phased manner later in 2022.

Art Vallely, the President of Penske Truck Leasing, said “These new vehicles will be offered both as a rental and full-service lease option for the company’s customers.”

In the long-term, Penske aims to expand its fleet to include more Ford E-Transit vans for use in its rental, and leasing locations in North America.

These E-Transit vans come with a range of 126 miles and are available in eight variations.

About Penske Automotive

Headquartered in Michigan, Penske Automotive distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services. It also operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe.

Stock Rating

Based on one Buy, one Hold and one Sell, Penske Automotive has a Hold consensus rating. PAG’s average price target of $108.33 implies 11.4% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 14.6% over the past year.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

J.B. Hunt’s Q1 Results Impress Analysts
Synchrony Financial Shares Gains 6.2% on Q1 Beat
Here’s Why Bank of America Stock Rose 3% on Monday