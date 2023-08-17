Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Down While Hunting New Growth Vectors

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Down While Hunting New Growth Vectors
Market News

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Down While Hunting New Growth Vectors

Story Highlights

Peloton’s rolls out new business focus, music festival in a bid to find new growth.

You have to give exercise equipment maker Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) some credit. Sure, it wildly overestimated demand after enjoying prominence in the home gym market during the pandemic, but it’s been rapidly trying to find new ways to grow ever since. Those moves haven’t been all that successful so far, but perhaps the new ones will. With Peloton down over 4% in the last minutes of Thursday’s trading day, however, it’s not a sure thing.

In aid of that hopeful new growth vector, Peloton launched “Peloton for Business,” a move which is designed to bring “…a unified portfolio of B2B wellbeing solutions for enterprise clients.” Peloton’s planning to launch its program over a wide range of fields, including not only gyms and healthcare operations, but also community and corporate wellness and even multi-family residential operations. Those who get in on the program will get access to a commercial Peloton bike, and can open it up to an unlimited number of users.

Peloton is also looking to branch out into music circles. Realizing that music and workouts tend to go well together, Peloton is sponsoring its own music festival. Dubbed the “Peloton 2023 All for One Music Festival,” it’s already got several names committed to appear, including Skrillex and Katy Perry. Chase credit card holders will also get access to new events, and reports note they’ve sold out rapidly. This is good news, because other reports note that institutional investors are getting fed up with Peloton and considering “drastic measures” in response. With over 75% of Peloton’s stock owned by institutions, that comparatively narrow body could well make or break Peloton’s future.

Analysts, meanwhile, aren’t much help. With one Buy rating, one Sell rating, and four Hold ratings, analyst consensus calls Peloton stock a Hold. Further, Peloton stock also comes with a 35.94% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $9.40.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
Press ReleasesPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
8d ago
PTON
Peloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish
PTON
Peloton Fire Sale Leaves Investors Cold
PTON
More PTON Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
Press ReleasesPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
8d ago
PTON
Peloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyPeloton Interactive call volume above normal and directionally bullish
17d ago
PTON
Peloton Fire Sale Leaves Investors Cold
Market NewsPeloton Fire Sale Leaves Investors Cold
27d ago
PTON
More PTON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >