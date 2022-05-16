Paysafe Teams with Strive Gaming; Street Sees 100% Upside

Specialized payments platform Paysafe Ltd. (PSFE) has teamed up with Strive Gaming to offer payment solutions to gaming operators. The latter is an advanced player account management (PAM) platform catering to online operators in North America.

Management Weighs In

CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe Zak Cutler commented, “We are proud to support Strive gaming’s core mission of bringing operators closer to their customers through our leading payment solutions. We look forward to evolving our partnership with Strive Gaming to support North American iGaming operators’ growth in new and existing markets.”

CEO of Strive Gaming Max Meltzer said, “Integrating and collaborating with Paysafe makes so much sense for our customers, and we are pleased to be working with Paysafe now and over the long-term.”

Further, Strive has now plugged in Paysafe’s solution into its platform to provide a range of traditional and alternative payment methods to Golden Nugget online gaming, as well as other U.S. and Canadian iGaming customers.

Additionally, Paysafe will also provide Strive with real-time reporting and analytics tools that provide transaction monitoring as also security for player and operator data.

Analyst’s Take

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while decreasing the price target to $7 from $9.

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Paysafe based on four Buys, two Holds, and a Sell. The average Paysafe price target of $4.71 implies a potential upside of 100.4%.

Bloggers Remain Bullish

TipRanks data indicates blogger opinions and sentiment remains Bullish on Paysafe. 84% of blogger opinions remain Bullish on Paysafe, as compared to the industry average of 65%.

Closing Note

This is a major step by Paysafe to support the growth of North American iGaming operators. The upside anticipated by the Street only makes the stock more attractive.

