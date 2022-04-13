Paysafe, Betsafe Bet Big on U.S. Market

Specialized payments platform Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) recently revealed that it has expanded its partnership with an online sportsbook and casino brands operator, the Betsson Group, in the United States. Betsson Group operates a popular online gaming brand, Betsafe.

Following the news, shares of the company remained static and closed at $3.25 in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

Under the terms of the extended partnership, Paysafe will facilitate online credit and debit card deposits for Betsafe mobile sportsbook users in Colorado. Further, Paysafe will also allow Betsafe users access to alternative payment methods like Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet.

Management Commentary

The CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, Zak Cutler, said, “We’re delighted to support our longstanding partner Betsson Group’s expansion into the U.S. sports-betting and iGaming space with their Betsafe brand. We have a proven track record facilitating payments for Betsson brands and their players in multiple European and global markets, and we’re confident that we’ll play an equally important customer acquisition and retention role for the operator in Colorado and beyond.”

Stock Rating

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, two Holds and one Sell. PSFE’s average price target of $5.75 implies that the stock has upside potential of 76.9% from current levels. Shares have declined 75.7% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Paysafe’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Paysafe website recorded a 105.11% monthly rise in global visits in March, compared to the same period last year. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has increased 528.93% year-to-date, compared to the previous year.

Conclusion

Paysafe’s stock has been under pressure for quite some time now. However, the extension of this checkered partnership with Betsafe in the United States, the recent appointment of a new CEO and its superb website traffic can make Paysafe an attractive choice for investors.

