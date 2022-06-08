tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PYPL
All News
Market News

PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps

Story Highlights

Introducing a highly requested crypto feature puts PayPal in a great position to at least defend its share in the crypto service market as competition heats up in the space. Investors may see an opportunity in PayPal stock after it pulled back sharply from its recent high.

In this article:
In this article:
PYPL

PayPal (PYPL) has introduced a long-requested feature among its crypto customers: the ability to transfer cryptocurrencies to external wallets. PYPL stock rose more than 2% to close at $88.59 on June 7. However, the stock is still down about 55% year-to-date, in what may start to look like a bargain as markets begin to show signs of bouncing back following the recent selloff.

California-based PayPal operates a digital financial platform that connects millions of shoppers and merchants, offering services such as payment processing and credit. 

PayPal Answers Its Crypto Community’s Prayer 

PayPal entered the crypto business in 2020, letting users buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its platform. It also lets users pay with crypto at the checkout. However, PayPal denied users the ability to move their crypto to third-party platforms. 

With the new directive in place, users can not only transfer their crypto to external wallets but also move crypto from third-party wallets to PayPal. The ability to transfer crypto between PayPal and external platforms has been one of the most requested features among PayPal’s crypto community.

Apart from Bitcoin, the other cryptocurrencies supported by PayPal are Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies, commented, “Allowing PayPal customers the flexibility to move their crypto assets…into, outside of, and within our PayPal platform reflects the continuing evolution of our best-in-class platform and enables customers to interact with the broader crypto ecosystem.”

Wall Street’s Take

On June 7, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on PayPal with a price target of $120, which indicates 35.5% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 26 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average PayPal price target of $127.07 implies upside potential of 43.4%.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 85% Bullish on PYPL, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

With crypto adoption in payment and investment expanding, competition is heating up in the crypto service market. PayPal offering a feature that its crypto users have long requested could at least help it prevent its current customers from defecting to rival platforms like Robinhood (HOOD) and Block’s (SQ) Cash App. Perhaps that move could help keep PayPal on the list of potentially best crypto stocks to buy now

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
Brokerage Firms to Battle SEC over Changes in Stock-Trading Rules
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 8: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
What Could Buyouts of Two Pole Manufacturers Mean for Nucor?
NUE
Will Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Win EUA in the U.S.?
NVAX
What Does Target’s Warning Tell Us about Retail Stocks?
TGT
WMT
Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT
In this article:
PYPL

Latest News Feed

Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
Brokerage Firms to Battle SEC over Changes in Stock-Trading Rules
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 8: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
What Could Buyouts of Two Pole Manufacturers Mean for Nucor?
NUE
Will Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Win EUA in the U.S.?
NVAX
What Does Target’s Warning Tell Us about Retail Stocks?
TGT
WMT
Neighbourly Pharmacy Approved for Rubicon Pharmacies Acquisition, Fueling High Growth
CA:NBLY
Target Shares Drop as Retailer Skirts Overstocking Amid Fading Demand
TGT