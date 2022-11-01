Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin

Story Highlights

It is likely to be a no-sell-November for Paramount’s publishing unit Simon & Schuster as an antitrust argument weighs heavily on its $2.18 billion acquisition deal with Penguin Random House.

ViacomCBS, which rebranded to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year, hit a dead-end in its plan to sell its book publishing business when a federal judge rejected the deal. Paramount’s Simon & Schuster unit was in talks to be sold to the world’s largest publisher, Penguin Random House, for about $2.18 billion.

The Simon & Schuster-Penguin deal is the latest to fall victim to the increasingly stringent antitrust laws. Notably, Simon & Schuster is one of the five largest publishers in the U.S., and the Justice Department believes that its acquisition by Penguin might hurt writers with other publications by reducing competition.

U.S. District Judge Florence Pan agreed with the Justice Department’s observation and rejected the merger.

Paramount had put the publishing unit up for sale in an attempt to focus better on its streaming-video business. The company’s push to be known primarily as a streaming player became evident when it rebranded itself to better relate to the streaming world.

Is PARA a Good Stock to Buy?

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Steven Cahall, downgraded PARA stock to a Sell rating yesterday with a $13 price target, citing overvaluation amid uncertainty in its streaming business.

Wall Street is also cautious about PARA stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, three Holds, and Seven Sells. The average price target for Paramount stock is $23.31, indicating an upside of 27.24%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on PARA

Paramount Stock (NASDAQ:PARA) Falls after Analyst Downgrade
Market NewsParamount Stock (NASDAQ:PARA) Falls after Analyst Downgrade
13h ago
PARA
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins Halloween weekend with another $27.7M
DIS
WBD
Here’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
DIS
WBD
More PARA Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on PARA

Paramount Stock (NASDAQ:PARA) Falls after Analyst Downgrade
Market NewsParamount Stock (NASDAQ:PARA) Falls after Analyst Downgrade
13h ago
PARA
Box Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins Halloween weekend with another $27.7M
The FlyBox Office Battle: ‘Black Adam’ wins Halloween weekend with another $27.7M
1d ago
DIS
WBD
Here’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
The FlyHere’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
6d ago
DIS
WBD
More PARA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >