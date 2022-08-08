tiprankstipranks
TipRanksStock Market NewsPLTR NewsPalantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Market News

Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.

Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours.

This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings. It lost one cent per share, whereas analysts had forecast the software company to earn $.03 per share. The earnings miss can be attributed to the company’s investments in SPACs, which have been hit hard in 2022.

Revenue rose to $473 million, up 26% year-over-year, but that has not impressed investors sufficiently. This is because Palantir lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter to a range of $474 million to $475 million. For reference, analysts were expecting $506.9 million. This also translates to a reduction in full-year revenue, as the company now projects a range of $1.9 billion to $1.902 billion.

The cut in revenue forecast can be attributed to the timing of large government contracts that are uncertain. As a result, Palantir’s CFO said that the revenue from these contracts is unpredictable.

Is Palantir a Buy, Sell, or Hold? It’s Quite Clear to TipRanks Investors

Anyone who had checked TipRanks’ database prior to the Q2 earnings release would have seen the writing on the wall. In the past month, the stock has seen two downgrades: first analyst Gabriela Borges of Goldman Sachs downgraded PLTR from a Buy to a Hold, and then analyst Brian White of Monness did the same.

Moreover, three analysts have reiterated their Sell ratings in the past three months. Altogether, the average analyst consensus on Palantir stock is a Hold, with an average upside of 19% following today’s selloff.

However, it’ll be interesting to see what changes analysts will make after today’s revised guidance. It’s likely that more price targets will be cut in response.

In addition, the case against the stock was strengthened by TipRanks’ Smart Score of 1, indicating the stock would underperform the market. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped by more than 38%.

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PLTR

Stock Analysis & IdeasPalantir: Recent Share Gains Unsustainable in Current Environment, Says Top Analyst
13d ago
PLTR
5-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock
PLTR
Down 49% this Year, Will Palantir Stock Recover?
PLTR
More PLTR Latest News >

