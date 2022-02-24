Overstock.com Gains 22.8% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news...
Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Overstock.com Gains 22.8% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) popped 22.8% after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. The company provides an American e-commerce portal that offers home products and furnishings at affordable prices.

Earnings grew 161.5% year-over-year to $0.68 per share and outpaced consensus estimates of $0.39 per share. Meanwhile, total net revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year to $612.6 million and lagged analysts’ estimates of $644 million.

The company’s active customers decreased 12% year-over-year. Although the company delivered three million orders during the quarter, down 25%, the average order value increased 23% to $206.

Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said, “We are proving we can adjust to, execute through, and take advantage of both positive and negative jolts in the market. It’s encouraging that nearly one third of the overall home furniture and furnishings market continues to be transacted online. I believe increasing our brand association with home positions us favorably for 2022 and beyond.”

Stock Rating

Following the release, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $95 from $115. The new price target implies 112.2% upside potential to current levels.

Pachter said, “We continue to view Overstock as a quality name to own amid the ongoing global supply chain disruption, as it is well-positioned with commodity/unbranded products and plenty of selection. Should GDP growth come in at 3% annually for the next several years, we believe that the TAM for home furnishings will grow by around the rate of GDP growth, or by around $9 billion annually.”

Based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Overstock.com price target of $90 implies 101% upside potential to current levels.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Overstock, as 1.8% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to OSTK stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
CoStar Dips 21.5% Despite Q4 Results Beat
Krispy Kreme Gains 8.4% as Revenue Exceeds Expectations
Mosaic’s Q4 Results Miss Expectations; Shares Fall