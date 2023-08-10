Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Nosedives On Extended Origin 2 Timeline, Expanded Budget

Shares of carbon-negative materials company Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) are nosediving today after it pushed back the timeline of its second commercial plant, Origin 2. Noting a higher-cost capital project climate, the company also introduced a phased construction approach and raised the capital budget for the plant.

Origin initiated the start-up of its first commercial-scale plant, Origin 1, in June. For Origin 2, Phase 1 start-up is now expected between late 2026 to 2027 and Phase 2 start-up is expected in 2028. This is a significant pushback from the initial timeline of a mid-2025 completion.

Additionally, Origin now expects the total budget for Origin 2 at $1.6 billion versus the original $1.07 billion estimate. The company had a cash balance of $217.7 million at the end of the quarter.

Further, its second-quarter revenue, from joint development agreements and a supply chain activation program, at $6.9 million came in better than expectations by $1.6 million. Additionally, net loss per share at $0.05 too came in narrower than estimates by $0.07.

For full-year 2023, Origin expects revenue to hover between $40 million and $60 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year is estimated between $50 million and $60 million.

Overall, the Street has a $7.50 consensus price target on Origin alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. This implies a nearly 73.2% potential upside in the stock.

