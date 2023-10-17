Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Gains as It Adds New AI Features

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Gains as It Adds New AI Features
Market News

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Gains as It Adds New AI Features

Story Highlights

Oracle gains a bit of ground after rolling out new acquisitions, additions, and customers.

It’s been a big few days for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), as the software giant announced several new moves that should help make it an even stronger force in the field. It’s added a few new features to some of its established software and made a critical new acquisition as well. Investors are at least modestly pleased, and Oracle is in the green—if only just—up fractionally in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

First, Oracle made some steps of its own into the rapidly growing AI front, adding a set of generative AI tools to its NetSuite financial software. With these tools, users can now automatically write collection letters or engage in certain other standard financial tasks. It’s supposed to make the jobs of financial professionals easier, noted executive vice president Evan Goldberg, but it’s easy enough to wonder how many jobs it will render redundant. Further, Oracle bought Next Technik, a field management solutions operation, which will give Oracle access to several more tools once they’re properly incorporated.

Then, just to round it all out, Oracle joined up with several law enforcement and public safety organizations in four states as they turned to Oracle’s line of public safety tools. With these, these public safety agencies can improve their communications and situational awareness and hopefully improve outcomes as well. With the Oracle Public Safety Services Suite, agencies benefit from Oracle’s years of experience herein as well as the sheer size and value of Oracle Cloud.

Is Oracle a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ORCL stock based on 12 Buys and 11 Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average ORCL price target of $130.44 per share implies 19.57% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
4d ago
BA
EA
Up 53% YTD, What’s Next for Salesforce Stock? (NASDAQ:CRM)
Stock Analysis & IdeasUp 53% YTD, What’s Next for Salesforce Stock? (NASDAQ:CRM)
6d ago
CRM
GOOG
Mogo to migrate to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
The FlyMogo to migrate to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
7d ago
MOGO
ORCL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >