OPEC Decides To Cut Oil Production

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies announced on Monday a reduction in oil output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), which will comprise only around 0.1% of global demand, according to Reuters.

It is widely reported that Russia supports the planned cut in production. As oil supplies remain tight, sanctions imposed by Western countries threaten Russian oil exports. Russia has also threatened to stop its oil supply to countries that support the idea of a price cap on Russian energy commodities.

This slowdown in oil production could also be a bid to arrest volatility in oil prices with the benchmark Brent crude oil falling to around $87 from $120 a barrel back in June.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

