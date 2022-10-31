Onsemi Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results; Beats Estimates

Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON), the semiconductor supplier announced record Q3 results today with revenues of $2.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates by $80 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at a record $1.45 per share versus $0.87 in the same period a year back, surpassing Street estimates of $1.31 per share.

Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO of onsemi commented, “onsemi has delivered another quarter of record results stemming from continued growth in our focus markets of automotive and industrial. We remain confident in our long-term outlook as we continue to win where semiconductor content growth is accelerating for vehicle electrification, energy infrastructure, advanced safety and factory automation.”