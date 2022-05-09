Omar Navarro’s Tweet Lauds Musk as Apple/Android Competitor

Republican candidate for Congress, Omar Navarro, from Los Angeles, California, is garnering a lot of attention for his tweets favoring Elon Musk. The politician seems to be an avid fan of electric vehicle maker Tesla’s (TSLA) founder Elon Musk and has been tweeting randomly about how Musk could be a better contributor to everything from developing operating systems to becoming the President of the U.S. and even philanthropy!

In a tweet, Navarro asked his followers, “How many of you would Dump Apple & Android as an operating system if Elon developed one?”

The rationale behind his question was that he wants to reduce the power the two technology giants, namely Apple’s (AAPL) iOS and Google’s (GOOGL) Android, have in the industry. Basically, he wants to break the duopoly.

The rhetoric garnered a lot of polarized replies, but most of them voted in favor of Musk’s innovation.

Nonetheless, several tweeters fanned their hatred toward the billionaire for his recent support of abortion, the takeover of Twitter (TWTR), and gaining too much information about people’s personal data. People worry about what Musk would do with all the information he will get his hands on if he were to build an OS.

Looks like Navarro is on a pro-Musk drive and has piqued the interest of many followers with his recent tweets. In one, he even went on to claim “The world needs less of George Soros and more of Elon Musk! Who Agrees?”

