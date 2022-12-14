Oil Trends Lower ahead of FOMC Decision

The benchmark Crude WTI is down 0.18% to $75.23 today at 4.21 a.m. EST ahead of the key FOMC decision on a rate hike today.

Prices received a boost yesterday after a softer-than-expected CPI print for November. Markets are again turning cautious today ahead of the central bank’s decision, which is expected to hike rates by 0.50% today.

Sentiment in the market for oil prices remains weak as demand is expected to remain subdued and prices have already slid nearly 35% over the past six months.

After a recent spate of optimism, natural gas too is down 5.54% to $6.55 today. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has now dropped 7.7% over the past month.

