Oil Trading Daily: Oil Trends Lower after Latest Fed Hike

The benchmark crude WTI is down 1.38% to $69.92 today at 6.26 a.m. EST as markets digest the latest 25 basis point hike from the U.S. Fed.

Latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration indicate crude inventories in the U.S. rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week ending March 17. While the Street is already talking of possible rate cuts later this year, initial jobless claims numbers are a key figure to keep an eye on today.

Meanwhile, natural gas is still seeking direction with a marginal 0.02% gain, trading at $2.17 today. Prices have dipped nearly 7.7% over the past five sessions alone.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is down 6.7% over the past month now. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

