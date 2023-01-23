Oil Trading Daily: Oil Treads up to Begin the Week

The benchmark crude WTI is up 0.55% to $82.09 today at 6.27 a.m. EST. The weekly chart setup continues to suggest prices gaining further upward momentum over the coming days.

The U.S. and Europe are putting a cap on Russian oil and a review of the cap is expected in March. In other developments, Saturn Oil & Gas is set to acquire energy producer Ridgeback Resources for $525 million. Saturn anticipates realizing free cash flows to the tune of $232 million from the move.

Further, Birchcliff Energy has upped its quarterly dividend by a whopping 900% to C$0.20. The stock goes ex-dividend on March 14 and has risen a hefty 54.4% over the past year already.

Meanwhile, natural gas is up a massive 9.13% to $3.46 today. The price gains come after weeks of weakness owing to expectations of tepid demand and less cold weather. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is now up nearly 7.2% so far this month.

Here is a list of energy stocks that are related to today’s story.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Read full Disclosure