Oil Trading Daily: Oil Seeks Direction in Early Trade

The benchmark crude WTI is down 0.15% to $78.35 today at 7.16 a.m. EST. Natural gas too, is down 0.39% to $2.39 today. Natural gas prices are continuing on the downward spiral and are down 37% over the past month alone.

Latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration indicate oil inventories in the U.S. rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended February 3. This is on top of the 4.1 million barrel increase in the prior week.

As macro uncertainties continue to persist, initial jobless claims data before the opening bell today remains a key figure to keep an eye on.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) continues to trade range bound and dropped by 1.4% over the past month. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

