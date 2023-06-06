Oil Trading Daily: Oil Fails to Hold Onto Gains from Saudi Production Cut

The benchmark crude WTI is down 1.89% to $70.78 today at 6.31 a.m. EST. Prices have failed to hold onto earlier gains after Saudi Arabia announced a voluntary one million barrel-a-day production cut.

Further, while OPEC+ is extending its production cuts onto next year and is keeping output targets in place for the rest of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s output cuts leave place for other producers to make market share gains.

Meanwhile, natural gas too is down 0.31% to $2.24 today. Despite recent weakness, natural gas prices remain nearly 5.8% higher over the past month amid expectations of tepid demand and milder weather conditions.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) too is down 1.44% to $63.13 in the early session today. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

