Oil Trading Daily: Oil Drops Amid More Banking Tremors

The benchmark crude WTI is down 3.43% to $67.56 today at 6.30 a.m. EST as after a pause, tremors in the banking sector resumed today. Increased cost of default insurance is weighing on Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares today and indices globally are in the red.

The U.S. has been releasing emergency oil reserves to keep prices subdued in the backdrop of the global geopolitical turmoil and regulators expect the reserves to rise back to earlier levels over a period of a few years now.

Meanwhile, natural gas is up 1.8% to $2.19 today. The latest print from the Energy Information Administration indicates gas inventories dropped by 72 bcf to 1,900 bcf in the week ending March 17. Natural gas prices continue to remain subdued as supply outstrips demand and have corrected nearly 68.5% over the past six months.

Following broader indices, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) too is down 2.2% in the pre-market session today. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.

