Oil Tracks Higher while Market Shows Weakness

The benchmark Crude WTI is up 0.72% to $85.94 today at 5.03 a.m. EST, continuing its rangebound movement over the past five days.

While numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate an increase of 4.5 million barrels in the oil stockpile during the week ended October 21, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) today is a key number to keep track of.

U.S. natural gas too, is up 0.22% to $5.63 today. In the meantime, pipeline and supply challenges from the Permian Basin continue to impact prices in West Texas.

