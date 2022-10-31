Oil Seeks Direction in Early Trade

The benchmark Crude WTI is down 0.92% to $87.09 today at 2.46 a.m. EST. but continues to display strength on macro factors (OPEC supply cut, Europe shunning Russian oil) and could inch up to $90 levels.

Energy majors Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) displayed robust quarterly performance on the back of higher oil and gas prices and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has now climbed ~26.4% in the past month alone.

U.S. natural gas too, in the meantime, is now up ~5% to $6 in the last five days alone.

