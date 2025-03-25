Oil Giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Opens Spigots on Shareholder Returns to Trump BP

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Oil Giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Opens Spigots on Shareholder Returns to Trump BP

Oil Giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Opens Spigots on Shareholder Returns to Trump BP

Oil giant Shell (SHEL) says it will boost shareholder returns and cut outgoings as it doubles down on its push for liquified natural gas (LNG). 

In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day event, Shell said it would bolster shareholder returns to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously. The move comes shortly after rival BP (BP) committed to return 30–40% of operating cash flow to shareholders as part of a corporate strategy reset last month

Shell said it will stick to progressive dividends of 4% per year and aims to grow free cash flow per share by more than 10% a year through to 2030. Shell partly aims to achieve this by lowering its spending to $20-22 billion per year through to 2028, down from a previous target of $22-25 billion. It also plans to increase the structural cost reduction target from $2-3 billion by the end of 2025 to a cumulative $5-7 billion by the end of 2028, compared to 2022 projections. BP also said it would “significantly” increase cost reductions, raising the target to $4–$5 billion of structural cost reductions by end 2027. 

Shell Doubles Down on LNG

At the same time, Shell plans to grow LNG sales by 4-5% per year through to 2030, while raising top line production across its combined upstream and integrated gas business by 1% per year to 2030.  It plans to keep oil production steady at 1.4 million barrels a day through 2030. 

‘‘We want to become the world’s leading integrated gas and LNG business and the most customer-focused energy marketer and trader, while sustaining a material level of liquids production,” said CEO Wael Sawan. “Today we are raising the bar across our key financial targets, investing where we have competitive strengths and delivering more for our shareholders.’’

Shell – the world’s largest LNG trader – recently reported a sharp drop in annual profits, but shares have risen about 10% this year, London-listed Shell shares (GB:SHEL) rallied 2% on Tuesday after the announcement.

Is SHEL a Good Buy?

Shell has a Strong Buy consensus rating among analysts, based on ten Buys and one Hold. The average SHEL price target of $78.23 implies about 10% upside.

See more SHEL analyst ratings 

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential