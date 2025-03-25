Oil Giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Opens Spigots on Shareholder Returns to Trump BP

Oil giant Shell (SHEL) says it will boost shareholder returns and cut outgoings as it doubles down on its push for liquified natural gas (LNG).

In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day event, Shell said it would bolster shareholder returns to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously. The move comes shortly after rival BP (BP) committed to return 30–40% of operating cash flow to shareholders as part of a corporate strategy reset last month.

Shell said it will stick to progressive dividends of 4% per year and aims to grow free cash flow per share by more than 10% a year through to 2030. Shell partly aims to achieve this by lowering its spending to $20-22 billion per year through to 2028, down from a previous target of $22-25 billion. It also plans to increase the structural cost reduction target from $2-3 billion by the end of 2025 to a cumulative $5-7 billion by the end of 2028, compared to 2022 projections. BP also said it would “significantly” increase cost reductions, raising the target to $4–$5 billion of structural cost reductions by end 2027.

Shell Doubles Down on LNG

At the same time, Shell plans to grow LNG sales by 4-5% per year through to 2030, while raising top line production across its combined upstream and integrated gas business by 1% per year to 2030. It plans to keep oil production steady at 1.4 million barrels a day through 2030.

‘‘We want to become the world’s leading integrated gas and LNG business and the most customer-focused energy marketer and trader, while sustaining a material level of liquids production,” said CEO Wael Sawan. “Today we are raising the bar across our key financial targets, investing where we have competitive strengths and delivering more for our shareholders.’’

Shell – the world’s largest LNG trader – recently reported a sharp drop in annual profits, but shares have risen about 10% this year, London-listed Shell shares (GB:SHEL) rallied 2% on Tuesday after the announcement.

Is SHEL a Good Buy?

Shell has a Strong Buy consensus rating among analysts, based on ten Buys and one Hold. The average SHEL price target of $78.23 implies about 10% upside.

