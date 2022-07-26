Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future

Oil companies are experiencing a renewed high in the markets, supported by energy prices rising to seven-year highs. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron Corp (CVX), and BP (BP) are some of the stocks flying high amid the energy boom on renewed economic activity post-pandemic.

Strong energy demand should continue to be created as economies around the world return to their full levels. However, are oil companies on their way down? In the video, we look at the concerted efforts by President Joe Biden to focus on green energy and clamp down on the pollution caused by fossil fuels and the impact they could have on oil majors.