NYSE Files Trademark Application for Blockchains and NFTs — Report

According to a report published by Cointelegraph, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed a trademark application last week to register the term ‘NYSE’ for blockchains and crypto-related products and services like nonfungible tokens (NFTs), online marketplaces, augmented reality software and virtual reality.

The application, which was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), stated that NYSE would provide “downloadable virtual goods” for NFTs and digital collectibles, and carry out “authentication of data in the field on NFTs using blockchain technology.”

It also said that NYSE would provide “cryptocurrency trading services” to facilitate the “financial exchange of virtual currency.”

Additionally, the application included both downloadable and non-downloadable virtual and augmented reality as well as application programming interface (API).

The financial exchange said that there are “many more NYSE NFTs to come as we continue to welcome new, innovative companies to our community.”

Meanwhile, several public companies, including McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), have filed trademark applications for blockchains and NFTs.

