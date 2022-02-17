Nvidia’s Record Q4 Revenue and Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Guidance

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Nvidia’s Record Q4 Revenue and Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Guidance

Nvidia (NVDA) delivered stronger-than-expected Fiscal Q4 2022 and full-year results driven by exceptional demand for computing platforms. Record revenue and earnings came in above analyst estimates driven by Gaming, Data Center, and Professional Visualization growth.

Nvidia designs, manufactures, and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software.

Nvidia Earnings

The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53% year-over-year, and better than consensus estimates of $7.42 billion. The increase was driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center, and Professional Visualization market platforms. Nvidia also posted record full-year revenue of $26.91 billion, up 61% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share landed at $1.32 in the fourth quarter, up 69% year-over-year and above consensus estimates of $1.22. Non-GAAP diluted earnings for the full year were up 78% year-over-year to $4.44 per share

Revenue is expected to be $8.10 billion-plus or minus 2% for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 67% plus or minus 50 basis points.

During the quarter, Nvidia paid $100 million in quarterly cash dividends and $399 million for the full year. The company plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on March 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2022. Nvidia’s dividends have increased over the past four years, leading to a dividend yield of 0.07%

In addition, Nvidia has confirmed the termination of the Arm Limited Share Purchase Agreement with Softbank Group Corp, citing regulatory challenges.

Stock Rating

Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated a Hold rating on Nvidia stock. The neutral stance stems from concerns about the company’s valuation.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 21 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Nvidia price target of $356.25 implies 34.38% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.

Related News:
Canadian Western Bank Further Expands in Ontario
West Fraser Timber Q4 Misses Estimates
First Quantum Posts Record Copper Production in 2021