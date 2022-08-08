tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsNVDA NewsNvidia Stock Lowers Revenue Guidance; Shares Down 8.3%
Market News

Nvidia Stock Lowers Revenue Guidance; Shares Down 8.3%

Story Highlights

Nvidia shares fell 8.3% on Monday after the company released preliminary financial results that saw revenue significantly miss expectations.

On Monday, Nvidia (NVDA) released its preliminary financial results for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Revenue is expected to be $6.7 billion – a significant miss on the company’s previous guidance of $8.1 billion. Although sales are still up 3% on a year-over-year basis, the quarter-over-quarter comparison equates to a 19% decline. As a result, shares of NVDA fell over 8%.

This decrease in revenue is attributable to weakness in its Gaming segment. Indeed, it fell 33% and 44% when compared to Q2 2021 and Q1 2022, respectively. Macroeconomic headwinds have reduced consumers’ appetite for high-priced discretionary items such as video-game consoles.

Although NVDA didn’t release any information on net earnings, it did put out its gross margin expectations. NVDA will see substantial operating deleverage as its gross margin will fall to roughly 44%. This is a far cry from the usual 60%+ that investors have grown accustomed to seeing.

This decrease is the result of $1.32 billion in charges for inventory and related reserves. Management states that these charges reflect previous long-term purchase commitments that were made when supply-chain shortages were worse. It also reflects management’s current uncertainty about macroeconomic headwinds. Nevertheless, the company’s CFO stated that NVDA’s long-term gross margin profile remains intact.

Does Nvidia Stock Pay a Dividend?

Nvidia currently does pay a dividend, which has been increasing each year since 2017. However, the dividend yield is nothing to get excited about as it only amounts to 0.08%. Since the NVDA is focused on growth, it only pays out 3.19% of its earnings as dividends.

What are Analysts Saying About Nvidia Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, NVDA has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average NVDA price target of $240.41 implies 38.3% upside potential.

Takeaway – Is Nvidia a Long-Term Hold?

Without a doubt, Nvidia had a difficult second quarter in 2022. However, investors with a long-term investment horizon shouldn’t be too worried about the near-term results, as the company is on the right side of many long-term growth trends. Therefore, buy-and-hold investors that can stomach the volatility may want to consider holding on to NVDA shares for the long run.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Press ReleasesNVIDIA Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023
7h ago
NVDA
Proposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility
SQ
COIN
Which Rebounding Tech Stock Has the Most Room to Run?
AAPL
GOOG
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Press ReleasesNVIDIA Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023
7h ago
NVDA
Market NewsProposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility
5d ago
SQ
COIN
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Rebounding Tech Stock Has the Most Room to Run?
6d ago
AAPL
GOOG
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
CGC
Avast’s stock skyrockets as merger with NortonLifeLock gets green light
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
TTD
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
GOLD
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
PLTR
Will Amazon Rise on iRobot Acquisition?
AMZN
IRBT
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
BLK
COIN
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
CVS
SGFY
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
AMC
More Market News >